Live: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz ceremonial weigh ins video

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz were both on weight for the “Paul vs. Diaz” early (and official) weigh ins this morning in “The Lone Star State.” Now the athletes competing on tomorrow night’s (Aug. 5) DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) card from American Airlines Center in Dallas (order it here) will return for the ceremonial weigh ins festivities — complete with fighter staredowns — LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

Get complete “Paul vs. Diaz” official weigh ins text results here.

“I think Nate was always the plan since he was getting out of the UFC,” Paul said during Wednesday’s media scrum. “Right now, I’m just focusing on this fight, and we’ll see what happens moving on from here. There’s still a lot of big names, a lot of big fights to be made. And again, I’m just going to continue challenging myself and continuing to fight big names in the sport.”

Bet on all the Paul vs. Diaz boxing action at Draft Kings right HERE. To check out the latest and greatest Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event-led news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.