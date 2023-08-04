 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz ceremonial weigh ins video

By Jesse Holland
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz were both on weight for the “Paul vs. Diaz” early (and official) weigh ins this morning in “The Lone Star State.” Now the athletes competing on tomorrow night’s (Aug. 5) DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) card from American Airlines Center in Dallas (order it here) will return for the ceremonial weigh ins festivities — complete with fighter staredowns — LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

READY FOR WAR! International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, is once again up against a very big (and very different) challenge in regard to his budding combat sports career when he takes on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar (and Conor McGregor slayer), Nate Diaz, inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Diaz” which will also feature multiple-time women’s boxing champion, Amanda Serrano, battling former WBO queenpin, Heather Hardy, for the undisputed Featherweight title in DAZN’s PPV co-main event. Special start time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

“I think Nate was always the plan since he was getting out of the UFC,” Paul said during Wednesday’s media scrum. “Right now, I’m just focusing on this fight, and we’ll see what happens moving on from here. There’s still a lot of big names, a lot of big fights to be made. And again, I’m just going to continue challenging myself and continuing to fight big names in the sport.”

