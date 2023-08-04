Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz early weigh ins video results, LIVE stream updates from Dallas

Celebrity YouTube boxer Jake Paul will take the scale alongside former UFC welterweight attraction Nate Diaz at today’s early weigh ins event, streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET in the embedded video above. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will be on the scene inside “W” Hotel in Dallas for the “official” weigh ins ahead of the “Paul vs. Diaz” DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card on Sat. night (Aug. 5) in “The Lone Star State.” As with most combat sports events, the promotion will also stage a separate ceremonial weigh ins show — free and open to the public — at American Airlines Center later this afternoon. You can watch that video stream live, right here on MMAmania.com at 6 p.m. ET by clicking here.

Complete “Paul vs. Diaz” early weigh ins text results below:

Paul Vs. Diaz Main Card On DAZN PPV:

185 lbs.: Jake Paul (185) vs. Nate Diaz (184.9)

126 lbs.: Amanda Serrano (124.6) vs. Heather Hardy (125.8)

168 lbs.: Chris Avila () vs. Jeremy Stephens (167)

135 lbs.: Ashton Sylve (134.5) vs. William Silva (134.6)

168 lbs.: Shadasia Green (166.9) vs. Olivia Curry (166.7)

Paul Vs. Diaz Prelims Card On DAZN PPV:

147 lbs.: Alan Sanchez (147) vs. Angel Beltran (144.4)

165 lbs.: Kevin Newman II (161.8) vs. Quilisto Madera ()

154 lbs.: José Aguayo (149.4) vs. Noel Cavazos (148.6)

135 lbs.: Luciano Ramos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (136.9)

