After suffering the first loss of his professional boxing career to rival Tommy Fury (watch it), social media star Jake Paul returns to hunting aging Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans when he battles Nate Diaz this Saturday (Aug. 5, 2023) on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV).

It’s a matchup designed to draw eyes, and where there’s public interest, there’s betting opportunities. Let’s see what the lads at DraftKings have for us this time ...

Moneyline

Jake Paul -390

Nate Diaz +280

Alternative Total Rounds

Over 5.5 −245

Under 5.5 +175

Over 6.5 −165

Under 6.5 +120

Over 8.5 +110

Under 8.5 −150

Nate Diaz competing in bare-knuckle MMA when he was 17 years old.#PaulDiaz

pic.twitter.com/uBScsIEFIY — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 2, 2023

Fight Outcome

Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +350

Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ −150

Draw +1200

Nate Diaz by Decision or Technical Decision +750

Nate Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ +550

Alternate Fight Outcome

Jake Paul to Win by KO +240

Jake Paul to Win by TKO +125

Jake Paul to Win by Disqualification +3500

Jake Paul to Win by Unanimous Decision +500

Jake Paul to Win by Split Decision +1200

Jake Paul to Win by Majority Decision +2200

Nate Diaz to Win by KO +1600

Nate Diaz to Win by TKO +700

Nate Diaz to Win by Disqualification +6500

Nate Diaz to Win by Unanimous Decision +1100

Nate Diaz to Win by Split Decision +2200

Nate Diaz to Win by Majority Decision +4000

Fight To End In First 60 Seconds of Round 1

Yes +10000

Moneyline / Total Knockdowns

Jake Paul to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +200

Jake Paul to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns −110

Nate Diaz to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +800

Nate Diaz to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +475

Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down

Yes +400

No −750

Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down

Yes −380

No +250

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down

Yes +280

No −425

Nate Diaz to Be Knocked Down

Yes −245

No +175

To Be Knocked Down and Win

Jake Paul +700

Nate Diaz +1800

Total Knockdowns

Over 1.5 +140

Under 1.5 −195

Knockdown Round Betting

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +3000

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +1000

Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +300

Nate Diaz to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1200

Nate Diaz to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +300

Nate Diaz to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 −165

Round Betting

Jake Paul to Win In Round 1 +2200

Jake Paul to Win In Round 2 +1600

Jake Paul to Win In Round 3 +1400

Jake Paul to Win In Round 4 +1200

Jake Paul to Win In Round 5 +1000

Jake Paul to Win In Round 6 +1000

Jake Paul to Win In Round 7 +1000

Jake Paul to Win In Round 8 +1200

Jake Paul to Win In Round 9 +1400

Jake Paul to Win In Round 10 +1600

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 1 +10000

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 2 +8000

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 3 +6500

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 4 +5000

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 5 +4000

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 6 +4000

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 7 +4000

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 8 +4000

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 9 +5000

Nate Diaz to Win In Round 10 +6500

Alternate Round Betting

Jake Paul to Win In 1-5 Rounds +260

Jake Paul to Win In 6-10 Rounds +210

Nate Diaz to Win In 1-5 Rounds +1400

Nate Diaz to Win In 6-10 Rounds +1000

Round Group Betting

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2 +900

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4 +650

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6 +500

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8 +550

Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 9-10 +750

Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 1-2 +4000

Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 3-4 +3000

Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 5-6 +2200

Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 7-8 +2200

Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 9-10 +3000

When Will The Fight End

To Go the Distance +165

Round 6 +800

Round 7 +800

Round 5 +800

Round 4 +900

Round 8 +1000

Round 3 +1100

Round 9 +1100

Round 10 +1200

Round 2 +1400

Round 1 +2000

Either Alternate Round Betting

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 6-10 +150

Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-5 +210

Thoughts: Jake Paul is going to win this fight. Diaz is 38 years old, competing 30 pounds above his ideal fighting weight, and does not seem to care about this fight whatsoever. Paul straight-up at better than -400 is a steal.

Besides that, I’d wager on the fight going past the sixth round. Diaz is incredibly difficult to stop through any means other than cuts and swelling, which are a more remote possibility than in the cage due to the larger gloves. I’d be willing to go in on Paul by decision at +350 — Diaz usually only gets stopped via cuts or swelling, which shouldn’t be as much of an issue with the big gloves.

Really, I just don’t see either man engaging enough to produce a finish unless Diaz completely phones in his preparation and comes out so slow and flat-footed that Paul can tee off for a mercy stoppage. In short, bank on this being severely underwhelming.

To check out the latest and greatest Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event-led news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.