After suffering the first loss of his professional boxing career to rival Tommy Fury (watch it), social media star Jake Paul returns to hunting aging Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans when he battles Nate Diaz this Saturday (Aug. 5, 2023) on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV).
It’s a matchup designed to draw eyes, and where there’s public interest, there’s betting opportunities. Let’s see what the lads at DraftKings have for us this time ...
Moneyline
- Jake Paul -390
- Nate Diaz +280
Alternative Total Rounds
- Over 5.5 −245
- Under 5.5 +175
- Over 6.5 −165
- Under 6.5 +120
- Over 8.5 +110
- Under 8.5 −150
Nate Diaz competing in bare-knuckle MMA when he was 17 years old.#PaulDiaz— MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/uBScsIEFIY
Fight Outcome
- Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision +350
- Jake Paul by KO/TKO/DQ −150
- Draw +1200
- Nate Diaz by Decision or Technical Decision +750
- Nate Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ +550
Alternate Fight Outcome
- Jake Paul to Win by KO +240
- Jake Paul to Win by TKO +125
- Jake Paul to Win by Disqualification +3500
- Jake Paul to Win by Unanimous Decision +500
- Jake Paul to Win by Split Decision +1200
- Jake Paul to Win by Majority Decision +2200
- Nate Diaz to Win by KO +1600
- Nate Diaz to Win by TKO +700
- Nate Diaz to Win by Disqualification +6500
- Nate Diaz to Win by Unanimous Decision +1100
- Nate Diaz to Win by Split Decision +2200
- Nate Diaz to Win by Majority Decision +4000
Fight To End In First 60 Seconds of Round 1
- Yes +10000
Moneyline / Total Knockdowns
- Jake Paul to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +200
- Jake Paul to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns −110
- Nate Diaz to Win and Over 1.5 Knockdowns +800
- Nate Diaz to Win and Under 1.5 Knockdowns +475
Both Fighters to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +400
- No −750
Either Fighter to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −380
- No +250
Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down
- Yes +280
- No −425
Nate Diaz to Be Knocked Down
- Yes −245
- No +175
To Be Knocked Down and Win
- Jake Paul +700
- Nate Diaz +1800
Total Knockdowns
- Over 1.5 +140
- Under 1.5 −195
Knockdown Round Betting
- Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +3000
- Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +1000
- Jake Paul to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 +300
- Nate Diaz to Be Knocked Down in Round 1 +1200
- Nate Diaz to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-3 +300
- Nate Diaz to Be Knocked Down in Rounds 1-6 −165
Round Betting
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 1 +2200
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 2 +1600
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 3 +1400
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 4 +1200
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 5 +1000
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 6 +1000
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 7 +1000
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 8 +1200
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 9 +1400
- Jake Paul to Win In Round 10 +1600
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 1 +10000
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 2 +8000
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 3 +6500
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 4 +5000
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 5 +4000
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 6 +4000
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 7 +4000
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 8 +4000
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 9 +5000
- Nate Diaz to Win In Round 10 +6500
Alternate Round Betting
- Jake Paul to Win In 1-5 Rounds +260
- Jake Paul to Win In 6-10 Rounds +210
- Nate Diaz to Win In 1-5 Rounds +1400
- Nate Diaz to Win In 6-10 Rounds +1000
Round Group Betting
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 1-2 +900
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 3-4 +650
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 5-6 +500
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 7-8 +550
- Jake Paul To Win In Rounds 9-10 +750
- Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 1-2 +4000
- Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 3-4 +3000
- Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 5-6 +2200
- Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 7-8 +2200
- Nate Diaz To Win In Rounds 9-10 +3000
When Will The Fight End
- To Go the Distance +165
- Round 6 +800
- Round 7 +800
- Round 5 +800
- Round 4 +900
- Round 8 +1000
- Round 3 +1100
- Round 9 +1100
- Round 10 +1200
- Round 2 +1400
- Round 1 +2000
Either Alternate Round Betting
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 6-10 +150
- Fight to Be Won in Rounds 1-5 +210
Thoughts: Jake Paul is going to win this fight. Diaz is 38 years old, competing 30 pounds above his ideal fighting weight, and does not seem to care about this fight whatsoever. Paul straight-up at better than -400 is a steal.
Besides that, I’d wager on the fight going past the sixth round. Diaz is incredibly difficult to stop through any means other than cuts and swelling, which are a more remote possibility than in the cage due to the larger gloves. I’d be willing to go in on Paul by decision at +350 — Diaz usually only gets stopped via cuts or swelling, which shouldn’t be as much of an issue with the big gloves.
Really, I just don’t see either man engaging enough to produce a finish unless Diaz completely phones in his preparation and comes out so slow and flat-footed that Paul can tee off for a mercy stoppage. In short, bank on this being severely underwhelming.
To check out the latest and greatest Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event-led news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.
Loading comments...