Event: UFC Vegas 79: “Fiziev vs. Gamrot”

Date: Sat., Sept. 23, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 79 Main Event On ESPN+:

155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Vegas 79 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Bryce Mitchell

185 lbs.: Bruno Silva vs. TBA

115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

170 lbs.: Andre Fialho vs. Tim Means

115 lbs.: Hannah Goldy vs. Mizuki Inoue

UFC Vegas 79 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman

170 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher

185 lbs.: Robert Bryczek vs. Jacob Malkoun

135 lbs.: Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns

145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos

135 lbs.: Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

