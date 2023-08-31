Event: UFC Vegas 79: “Fiziev vs. Gamrot”
Date: Sat., Sept. 23, 2023
Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card
UFC Vegas 79 Main Event On ESPN+:
155 lbs.: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot
UFC Vegas 79 Main Card on ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):
145 lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Bryce Mitchell
185 lbs.: Bruno Silva vs. TBA
115 lbs.: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez
170 lbs.: Andre Fialho vs. Tim Means
115 lbs.: Hannah Goldy vs. Mizuki Inoue
UFC Vegas 79 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):
265 lbs.: Jake Collier vs. Mohammed Usman
170 lbs.: Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher
185 lbs.: Robert Bryczek vs. Jacob Malkoun
135 lbs.: Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns
145 lbs.: Charles Jourdain vs. Ricardo Ramos
135 lbs.: Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal
135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 79 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
Loading comments...