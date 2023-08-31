Not again! Chris Weidman suffered (another) broken leg at UFC 292 — ‘It’s on the tibula head, right below my knee’

Dropping a quick excerpt from Monday’s @MMAOnSiriusXM podcast to give everyone an update on my . If you want the full story (and all the ), hit that link below and check out the full episode on @SiriusXM ! https://t.co/OuEwonYM3z pic.twitter.com/TsBqm3tEfK

Chris Weidman continues to be torn apart and put back together like a middleweight Mr. Potato Head. Hopefully the doctors charged with reassembling the 39 year-old ex-champion remember where everything goes.

Weidman suffered another broken leg in his Octagon return opposite Brad Tavares at UFC 292 earlier this month in Boston, in what marked the first appearance for the “All American” since snapping his shin against Uriah Hall more than two years back.

“There was no ligament tears at all,” Weidman revealed on his Sirius XM show. “So ACL, LCL, MCL, PCL, all those ‘Ls’ that you do not want to tear because that’s like six months to a year of recovery. The ligaments are good. What did happen to me though, I have a fracture in my left leg. So he broke my leg with one of those leg kicks. I ended up switching to southpaw and figuring it out. But I’m pretty sure that’s when my leg broke, fractured it. It’s on the tibula head, right below my knee is where it broke. Upper tibia bone is what’s fractured. Recovery wise, it’s not bad at all. Four weeks. Four-week recovery, that’s it.”

Weidman, who dropped to 15-7 with his loss to Tavares in “Beantown,” was suspended for 60 days by Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections but will need orthopedic clearance before he’s allowed to make his Octagon return.

UFC President Dana White has practically begged Weidman to retire but is contractually obligated to honor the remaining fights on his current deal, unless he releases the “All American” — much like he did with Anderson Silva — to protect Weidman from himself.