What is going on with Nick Diaz?

The enigmatic older Diaz brother has been out of the spotlight since losing his last UFC fight to Robbie Lawler back in Sept. 2021 (watch highlights). Later on, his coach revealed the original Stockton slapper had been suffering through a serious neck injury that impacted his performance.

A return to fighting was promised, but nothing has materialized thus far.

Who knows if it will, but Diaz is certainly looking in fighting shape these days. New photos posted to his Instagram account show him shredded like we’ve rarely seen him before. He’s got a six pack. His obliques are unreal. The man is 40 years old and in peak physical condition.

He’s also training alongside someone surprising: UFC Heavyweight, Derrick Lewis. “The Black Beast” has been known for passing on hard cardio sessions in the past. Now he’s running alongside Diaz, who is well known for participating in triathlons. No wonder he’s been looking so good lately.

This is great news for Diaz fans, whether he ends up fighting or not. After walking away from active competition in 2015 after a loss (later deemed a “No Contest”) to Anderson Silva, Diaz spent years living it up on the club scene. To see him seemingly healthy and focused is great. Perhaps watching his little brother, Nate Diaz, pocket an eight-figure purse against Jake Paul has lit a fire under him.

If so, he’s going to have to make something happen soon. As good as he looks, there’s a big difference between looking yoked and being healthy enough to compete in the cage. Neck and back problems don’t just disappear completely. And Diaz has a lot of miles on his body after fighting professionally since 2001.

Let’s hope he gets one or two more big fights in before running a long distance marathon off into the sunset. Perhaps a rematch against Georges St-Pierre in grappling?