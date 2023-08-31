Cody Garbrandt almost got into it with featherweight Bibert Tumenov in Russia pic.twitter.com/LhVAxTff5u

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Cody Garbrandt may not have the Donald Cerrone-type reputation as a fighter willing to jump in on short-notice against any challenger, but “No Love” has yet to back down from altercation outside of the cage. He’s the one who answered Conor McGregor’s call to “do something” on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), and he also gave TJ Dillashaw the ol’ throat shove on a later season of TUF. That’s not to mention beef with other top fighters like Sean O’Malley, or his near-brawl with Petr Yan backstage at UFC 245.

To my knowledge, this is his first overseas brouhaha, however. In the video above, Russian “Headhunter” and top ACA Featherweight contender Bibert Tumenov (12-2) didn’t like something Garbrandt said during the promotion of his fight versus former PFL kingpin Lance Palmer. Tumenov immediately took to his feet and attempted to get in Garbrandt’s face.

“No Love” responded in kind, but the two were held apart by multiple people. Garbrandt is in Russia to corner “The Party” Palmer, as the two Ohio natives have trained together for more than a decade now at fight gyms like Team Alpha Male and Xtreme Couture. Palmer vs. Tumenov is scheduled to go down this weekend (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023) in Krasnodar, Russia as main event of ACA 162, with the Featherweight belt on the line.

As for Garbrandt, the back injuries that have plagued him since his 2016 title reign removed him from his UFC 292 bout versus Mario Bautista, and he also revealed recently to Michael Bisping that he’s dealing with serious hip injuries as well. The former champion is 2-2 in his last four bouts, having most recently decisioned Trevin Giles in March 2023.

Related Platinum Perry Goes Wild In Russian Presser Scuffle

Insomnia

Istela Nunes lost four straight fights and dislocated her arm in 30 seconds last time out. That’s a tough run!

❌ Fighter removed: Istela Nunes — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 30, 2023

UFC loves last-second matchmaking switch ups lately.

Iasmin Lucindo is still in the #NocheUFC But now will face Josefine Knutsson at a 120 lbs catchweight (announced on DWCS). Godinez and Reed stay at 115 lbs. https://t.co/Zwy2hJhTot — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) August 30, 2023

On one hand, Sam Alvey is bad at dealing with distance kickers. On the other hand, karate dudes tend to get smacked by check hooks, and that’s Alvey’s best punch by a country mile. Could be neat?

Welcome to Karate Combat @smilensam!!



With a background in karate, Sam has always been a fan favourite and is known to throw down. He will make his debut in the Pit on September 16th in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/VQwHipLP2s — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) August 28, 2023

Baby Max Holloway is pulling at my heart strings.

16 year old Max Holloway pic.twitter.com/zpLVVlczjN — Luca Fury (@LucaFury) August 29, 2023

MMA journalist drama is the lowest form of drama.

Would your opinion change if your wife wasn't the PR rep for a manager in question? https://t.co/CmjU5Tv49y — Mike Russell ️ (@MIKERUSSELLMMA) August 28, 2023

I don’t doubt that Amanda Lemos could crack some heads at 125 lbs., but this looks like pretty standard not-very-fun weight cut business to me.

Amanda Lemos at 125 next? pic.twitter.com/jDa3iIc7Ve — Moiz (@MoizAudio) August 28, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Serghei Spivac may not actually put people to sleep, but it’s fun to watch him toss Heavyweights!

August 6, 2022



Augusto Sakai

via TKO (punches) Round 2 3:42 pic.twitter.com/ZhXtAAtCza — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) August 29, 2023

A knockout delivered with a smile.

An under-the-radar boxing war:

Best Fights of 2023;

Tetsuro Ohashi UD8 Koji Tsurumi.

04/15/2023. pic.twitter.com/sgiGfJYSkG — . (@BoxingJournaIs) August 30, 2023

Random Land

Flight physics.

Midnight Music: Psych rock, 1968

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.