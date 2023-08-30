Forget Jones and Volk! Israel Adesanya is pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter: ‘I know that I’m the best’

Israel Adesanya has no time for the pound-for-pound (P4P) debate.

Currently ranked as the No. 5 best fighter in the world in the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings, Middleweight titleholder, Adesanya, has been a consistent figure on the list since first capturing gold in 2019. Since then, “The Last Stylebender” has earned victories in eight title bouts (including interim) and defended his crown five times.

Sitting atop the P4P list at No. 1 and 2, respectively, are Heavyweight and Featherweight champions, Jon Jones and Alexander Volkanovski. Each has ties to Adesanya with Jones being a once-possible dream opponent and the other as his friend and teammate. Despite now having a friendly relationship with Jones and the longstanding bond with “The Great,” Adesanya disregards the ranks because he knows the truth.

“I never check [the rankings], I just scroll past that. I know that I’m the best. Why would you give a f—k about someone’s opinion about you? I am the best,” Adesanya told Stake. “You need to be player one in your own life, people should see themselves as player one.

“When it’s all said and done, they still might have me as No. 10 on the list, but I wouldn’t give a s—t. Those who love me and appreciate my art, and how I express myself with my art and in life can enjoy the things I’ve left behind.”

Adesanya will look to further extend his case as the very best on the planet against Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia next weekend (Sat., Sept. 9, 2023). Known for his all-time great talents as a striker, Adesanya doesn’t want his grappling abilities to be slept on against “Tarzan.”

“It’s coming. I promise you, it’s coming,” Adesanya said of his first career submission win. “I’m getting the neck from these motherf—kers. I’m taking their breath away, romantically. I can’t wait, it’s coming.

“You should see me in the gym, I’m nice with it, but I’m still learning,” he added. “Under the lights, there is going to be a moment that I take a neck. I’m a purple belt by color but I still feel like a white belt.”