UFC veteran Darren Till pleads guilty in UK court, hearing set for Nov. 29

Former UFC middleweight Darren Till appeared in Liverpool Magistrates Court on Weds. (Aug. 30), pleading guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified after getting pinched by local police back in May. A third charge of obstructing a constable in execution of duty was dropped by the prosecution, according to Liverpool Echo.

Till originally pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Till’s attorney successfully petitioned to have the hearing adjourned by way of “special reasons request” and the 30 year old “Gorilla” will return to court on Nov. 30, where he looks to score a reduced penalty (while preserving his license).

Till (18-5-1) was released by UFC after losing three straight and four of his last five. His final Octagon appearance ended in a submission loss to middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last Dec. in Las Vegas.

Next up for Till is the launch of his “Gorilla Fight Club” alongside South African businessman and politician Duduzane Zuma, where low-rent celebrities and B-side social media influencers can begin (or continue) their combat sports careers, similar to what KSI is doing in the UK with Misfits Boxing.

A kickoff date for his first event has yet to be revealed.