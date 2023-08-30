Battered Chris Weidman suspended for leg injuries following UFC 292 loss in Boston

Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections recently released its list of medical suspensions for those fighters competing in the UFC 292 lineup earlier this month (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) from inside TD Garden in Boston, with multiple athletes drawing a wide range of suspensions, according to MMA Fighting.

That includes bantamweight headliner Aljamain Sterling, who will be sidelined for 30 days (with 45 days no contact) for a face laceration suffered in defeat to Sean O’Malley. In addition, “hobbled” ex-middleweight champion Chris Weidman is benched indefinitely and will require orthopedic clearance to return to action.

Assuming he doesn't listen to this heartfelt plea from UFC President Dana White.

Complete UFC 292 medical suspensions listed below:

Aljamain Sterling: suspended 30 days for brow laceration, and 45 days no contact.

Amanda Lemos: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Neil Magny: suspended 45 days and 30 days for left leg pain, needs X-ray and medical clearance.

Marlon Vera: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Pedro Munhoz: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Brad Tavares: 30 days no contact.

Chris Weidman: suspended 60 days, needs MRI on left knee and orthopedic clearance, also 45 days no contact, needs X-ray on right tibia/fibula.

Denis Tiuliulin: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Kurt Holobaugh: suspended 30 days for possible left knee tear, needs left knee MRI.

Austin Hubbard: suspended 30 days.

Brad Katona: suspended 45 days.

Cody Gibson: suspended 45 days with 45 days no contact for orbital swelling.

Andrei Petroski: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for laceration, needs orbital check.

Gerald Meerschaert: suspended 30 days with 30 days no contact for left eye laceration.

Natalie Silva: suspended 30 days for ankle contusion.

Andrea Lee: suspended 180 days unless cleared by doctor, no contact for superficial laceration on nasal bridge.

Marina Moroz: suspended 7 days.

O’Malley escaped “Beantown” without a suspension.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

