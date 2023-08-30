Sorry Israel Adesanya (and Dricus du Plessis), UFC champ Jon Jones anoints Mike Perry ‘Best African fighter’

Real recognize real, shout out to the goat @JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/dcnFRbw5Zr

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry recently told the combat sports community that he’s “legally allowed” to use the N-word because a DNA kit revealed he’s “two-percent African.” “Platinum” would later test his theory on ex-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and seemingly earned a pass from “The Chosen One.”

Other UFC fighters ... not so much.

That hasn't stopped UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones from anointing Perry “Best African Fighter,” edging out UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and “The Last Stylebender’s” bitter 185-pound rival Dricus Du Plessis.

“Who is the best African fighter: Izzy, Du Plessis, or Mike Perry?” Overdogs Podcast host Josh McLean asked.

“The real n**** himself, Mike Perry!” Jones replied.

Adesanya and Du Plessis are currently at war over the legitimacy of their African lineage, though it appears their rivalry is on hold now that Sean Strickland has replaced “Stillknocks” in the UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 9 in Sydney.

Jones is scheduled to defend his heavyweight strap against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic at the UFC 295 headliner later this year in New York. As for Perry, he’s currently playing backup for Dillon Danis ahead of the Logan Paul fight in October.