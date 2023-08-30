‘We got him!’ — UFC’s Dana White celebrates police capture of ‘idiot’ who tried, failed to burgle Maine manor

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office charged Brady Cooper of Glenburn with two criminal offenses after the 23 year-old Maine resident allegedly attempted to smash his way into a vacation home owned by UFC President Dana White.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

Police were tipped off after White shared video footage of the attempted break-in (see that clip here) and it didn’t take long for Cooper to get identified. Not surprisingly, White was gloating during his “Contender Series” press conference.

Related Drunk Yadong Robbed At Gunpoint

“Do you f*cking think you’re going to break into my house and there’s no cameras at my house, you f*cking idiots?” White said. “It’s crazy. I’m assuming the guy was breaking in to try to rob the house. My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now. The guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple times and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away.

“My guy who handles my house up there called me and is calling me at 4:30 in the morning his time. I’m like, ‘Uh oh, something is going on up there.’ So I answer the phone and he said, ‘Somebody just tried to kick your door in and rob your house or do whatever. We got video footage and the police are going to post it in the morning.’ I said, ‘Yeah, f*ck that. Send that to me right now.’ That dude woke up and was famous the next morning. The Levant sheriff out up there, they had them in a few hours. We got him.”

No word yet on whether or not White will make good on his $2500 reward and more details on Cooper’s case are expected in the next few days. Levant has a population of less than 3,000 so it probably didn't take much detective work to solve this puzzle.