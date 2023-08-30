UFC 292 payouts: Zhang Weili beats Sean O’Malley, banks biggest disclosed salary in Boston

Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspection recently released the payouts and salaries for those fighters competing at the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which took place earlier this month in Boston. Reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili was the top earner of the night, taking home $520,000 for her record-setting win over Amanda Lemos.

“Amandinha” banked $250,000 in defeat.

Just behind Weili were bantamweight headliners Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling, who both grabbed $500,000 for their main event mashup. “Suga” stopped “Funk Master” by way of second-round knockout and according to UFC President Dana White, has only scratched the surface of his potential career earnings (more on that conversation here).

Complete UFC 292 payouts (courtesy of MMA Fighting) below:

UFC 292 Main Card:

Sean O’Malley ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Aljamain Sterling ($500,000)

Zhang Weili ($520,000 + no win bonus = $520,000) def. Amanda Lemos ($250,000)

Ian Garry ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Neil Magny ($134,000)

Mario Bautista ($43,000 + $43,000 = $86,000) def. Da’Mon Blackshear ($27,000)

Marlon Vera ($155,000 + $155,000 win bonus = $310,000) def. Pedro Munhoz ($150,000)

UFC 292 Preliminary Card:

Brad Tavares ($100,000 + $100,000 = $200,000) def. Chris Weidman ($426,000)

Gregory Rodrigues ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Denis Tiuliulin ($14,000)

Kurt Holobaugh ($15,000 + $15,000 = $30,000) def. Austin Hubbard ($32,000)

Brad Katona ($32,000 + $32,000 = $64,000) def. Cody Gibson ($15,000)

Andre Petroski ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Gerald Meerschaert ($100,000)

Natalia Silva ($40,000 + $40,000 = $80,000) def. Andrea Lee ($70,000)

Karine Silva ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Maryna Moroz ($50,000)

Keep in mind the payouts listed above do not include fight bonuses, promotional compliance sponsorships, or other unofficial payments. It also does not include deductions for expenses such as insurance, taxes, etc.

For example, the promotion typically hands out extra cash for “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” bonuses (see those here), as well as the occasional (and undisclosed) locker room incentives.

For complete UFC 292 results and fight coverage click here.