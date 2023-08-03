Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz’s team ‘getting lawyers involved’ after press conference brawl: ‘This is embarassing’

DALLAS, TEXAS — Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s teams came to blows two days before fight night.

The final pre-fight press conference for Paul and Diaz went down today (Thurs., Aug. 3, 2023) and things got chippy as the festivities continued. “The Problem Child” Paul was in peak form on the microphone, consistently dishing out jabs at Diaz, who eventually got riled up with the antics from those in the crowd more than Paul. The pair maintained their manners during the staredown, but the same couldn’t be said for their teams.

As the boxers separated and started to leave the stage, security and fight camps intermingled, leading to fists flying. Therefore, leading to potential legal ramifications, according to Paul.

“Nate’s team started throwing punches at my security guards,” Paul said in an Instagram story. “My security guards dropped his team and it’s just a little warm-up for what’s gonna happen Saturday night, b—ch.

“You guys are not going to believe this,” he added. “I swear on everything. Nate’s team, the guy who swung first who got pieced up after he swung first, is now getting lawyers involved, emailing my team to claim assault. The big bad Stockton gangsters who swung first are trying to get lawyers involved to claim assault. He apparently has to get stitches and go to the hospital. Boo-hoo, you f—king b—ch. You swung first. This is embarrassing.”

Paul welcomes Diaz to the boxing world in a Middleweight showdown after a 15-year run in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter this weekend (Sat., Aug. 5, 2023). The match will act as Paul’s rebound attempt after suffering his first career loss in seven fights against Tommy Fury in Feb. 2023 (watch highlights).