Watch enraged Nate Diaz get suckered by Jake Paul, try to fight wimpy content creator for KO clown job

Nate Diaz was really about to beat that content creators ass pic.twitter.com/pEDoX9FXKp

Doofy Derek was back on the scene.

The Betr bozo, who enjoyed his 15 minutes of lame at the previous Jake Paul press conference, was able to pick up where he left off at the final pre-fight media gathering on Thurs. in “The Lone Star State,” once again baiting Nate Diaz in an effort to help breathe life into what has been a fairly “boring” buildup.

Paul and Diaz headline the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event on Aug. 5 in Dallas.

“I’m sorry that your feelings were hurt,” Derek said in regards to their first encounter. “Maybe if your boys see me, maybe they won’t f*ck me up this week. Anything to say Nate? Can’t wait to watch Jake knock you the f—k out.”

I’m sure Derek has a last name but honestly, who gives a sh*t.

“Bring this little b*tch up here or get him the f*ck out of here,” an enraged Diaz responded while jumping to his feet.

“Oh no ... Derek, what have you done?” Paul added, as if this entire charade wasn’t orchestrated to bait Diaz for a second time.

“The lack of respect for all the p*ssies in this f*cking f*ggot’s camp, motherf*cker,” Diaz continued, yelling at Paul. “That’s the problem. These guys influence the f*cking g*y Island Boys because of motherf*ckers like you, b*tch. You’re the f*cking bad guy and this little f*ck right here needs to get his ass whipped. And f*ck your dad too. F*ck your whole sh*t.”

Related Paul Expected To Retire With Loss To Diaz

As ugly as that got, it was security who ended up brawling to close the show.

Paul, 6-1 with four knockouts, is no stranger to boxing UFC veterans, having secured high-profile wins over the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. As for the 38 year-old Diaz, who will be making his “sweet science” debut against “The Problem Child,” his last appearance came in a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 back in Sept. 2022.

See the rest of the “Paul vs. Diaz” fight card here.

To order this weekend’s boxing extravaganza click here. To bet on all the “Paul vs. Diaz” action at DraftKings sportsbook click here.