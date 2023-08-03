 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Noelle Grandjean vs. So Yul Kim added to ONE Friday Fights 28

By AlexBehunin and Drake Riggs
/ new
Instagram: @noelle_lilmonkey

A match up between two solid 115-pound Atomweight prospects has been booked.

MMA Mania has confirmed with multiple sources that Noelle “Lil Monkey” Grandjean (4-0) will fight So Yul Kim (7-1) on Aug. 11, 2023, at ONE Friday Fights 28 from inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Grandjean, 27, was successful in her ONE Championship debut in Oct. 2022 when she stopped Lea Bivins in the first round via technical knockout. The Netherlands native has had three finishes in her four fights.

Kim, 26, was also successful in her ONE Championship debut earlier this year (March 2023). The South Korean put Souris Manfred to sleep with a high-elbow guillotine submission in the first round. Kim holds a 70 percent finish rate in her seven wins, with four submission wins. The former kickboxer ground her way through the ONE Warrior Series, only losing once.

There is no main event confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 28, at the moment.

For the latest ONE Championship news and notes click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania