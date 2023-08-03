Chaos! Massive onstage brawl erupts during Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz staredowns in Dallas (Video)

Celebrity pugilist Jake Paul and former UFC attraction Nate Diaz managed to get through their pre-fight press conference staredown without making contact and for a hot minute, it appeared the media festivities would conclude without any drama.

LOL ... yeah, no.

It looked as though security from Team Diaz didn’t appreciate the way it was being dealt with by Team Paul. Words were exchanged, hands were thrown, then all hell broke loose onstage. The producers behind the board quickly ended the feed and viewers were subsequently lectured by the analysis team on the horrors of street fighting.

Don’t hire a “bully” like Diaz then act shocked when the s—t hits the fan.

Paul and Diaz will fight at 185 pounds across 10 rounds atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (Aug. 5, 2023) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, a fight card (see it here) co-headlined by the 10-round featherweight title fight (and championship rematch) between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy.

To order this weekend’s boxing extravaganza click here. To bet on all the “Paul vs. Diaz” action at DraftKings sportsbook click here.