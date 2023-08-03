PFL Playoffs 1 weigh ins results: Jesus Pinedo heavy for Bubba Jenkins headliner

Professional Fighters League (PFL) opens the 2023 PFL Playoffs in the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions on Aug. 4 on ESPN and ESPN+ at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. In the main event, top-seeded Bubba “Bad Man” Jenkins of the United States meets fourth-seeded Jesus “El Mudo’’ Pinedo of Peru in a catchweight semifinal bout.

Pinedo missed weight (146.4) and will forfeit 20-percent of his purse to Jenkins.

In the co-main event, 2022 semifinalist and number one seeded Joshua Silveira of the United States meets fellow American Ty “Big Medicine” Flores in a light heavyweight semifinal contest. Silveira weighed in at 204 pounds against 205 pounds for Flores, who makes his first PFL Playoffs appearance on Fri. night.

OFFICIAL 2023 PFL PLAYOFFS: FW & LHW WEIGH-IN RESULTS BELOW:

ESPN Card

Featherweight Semifinal

#1 Bubba Jenkins (145.8 lbs) vs. #4 Jesus Pinedo (146.4 lbs)

*Pinedo missed weight. The bout will move forward at a catchweight. Pinedo will forfeit 20% of his purse to Jenkins.

Light Heavyweight Semifinal

#1 Joshua Silveira (204.0 lbs) vs. #4 Ty Flores (205.0 lbs)

Featherweight Semifinal

#2 Gabriel Braga (145.8 lbs) vs. #5 Chris Wade (146.0 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Semifinal

#2 Marthin Hamlet (206.0 lbs) vs. #3 Impa Kasanganay (203.8 lbs)

Catchweight Showcase

Elvin Espinoza (155.6 lbs) vs. Keoni Diggs (156.4 lbs)

*Diggs missed weight. The bout will move forward at a catchweight. Diggs will forfeit 20% of his purse to Espinoza.

ESPN+ Card

Welterweight Showcase

Thad Jean (171.0 lbs) vs. Ali Omar (171.0 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Showcase

Desiree Yanez (125.0 lbs) vs. Lisa Mauldin (125.2 lbs)

Welterweight Showcase

Anthony Ivy (171.0 lbs) vs. Carson Hardman (168.2 lbs)

Women’s Flyweight Showcase

Chelsea Hackett (125.8 lb) vs. Ky Bennett (124.8 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Showcase

Billy Elekana (205.4 lbs) vs. Chuck Campbell (205.8 lbs)

