A street-fighting ‘punk’ like Nate Diaz gets no respect because he’s ‘always high’ and ‘beats up innocent people’

By Jesse Holland
Nate Diaz likes to smoke grass and whoop ass.

That appeals to a certain demographic in the combat sports community, but it won’t garner any respect from Jake Paul, who squares off with the Stockton slugger in a special 10-round boxing match this Sat. night (Aug. 5, 2023) at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Paul plans to give the former UFC welterweight a taste of his own medicine.

“I respect his career, I don’t respect him as a person,” Paul told The MMA Hour. “There is a difference. He’s a bully, he’s a punk, he beats up innocent people. He’s always trying to cause a scene, throwing water bottles at people. He’s always high. Like what kind of example is that to set to everyone? Just smoking all the f*****g time. I don’t like these things about him, someone has to bully the bully and that’s what I am going to do on Saturday.”

The 26 year-old Paul is also teaching anti-Diaz defense classes in his spare time.

Diaz, 38, previously launched water bottles during a pair of UFC media appearances (here and here), a stunt he replicated ahead of the Misfits boxing event last April. Hopefully fans in attendance for today’s “Paul vs. Diaz” press conference brought their Gallagher plastic.

For the finalized “Paul vs. Diaz” fight card and DAZN PPV lineup click here.

