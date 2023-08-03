A street-fighting ‘punk’ like Nate Diaz gets no respect because he’s ‘always high’ and ‘beats up innocent people’

Nate Diaz likes to smoke grass and whoop ass.

That appeals to a certain demographic in the combat sports community, but it won’t garner any respect from Jake Paul, who squares off with the Stockton slugger in a special 10-round boxing match this Sat. night (Aug. 5, 2023) at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Paul plans to give the former UFC welterweight a taste of his own medicine.

“I respect his career, I don’t respect him as a person,” Paul told The MMA Hour. “There is a difference. He’s a bully, he’s a punk, he beats up innocent people. He’s always trying to cause a scene, throwing water bottles at people. He’s always high. Like what kind of example is that to set to everyone? Just smoking all the f*****g time. I don’t like these things about him, someone has to bully the bully and that’s what I am going to do on Saturday.”

The 26 year-old Paul is also teaching anti-Diaz defense classes in his spare time.

Diaz, 38, previously launched water bottles during a pair of UFC media appearances (here and here), a stunt he replicated ahead of the Misfits boxing event last April. Hopefully fans in attendance for today’s “Paul vs. Diaz” press conference brought their Gallagher plastic.

