DAZN’s Face 2 Face interview featuring Jake Paul and Nate Diaz ended up a bust after there was no 2 for Jake to Face. Nate bounced from the promotional event early, proving once again that if something sucks you can just leave. Hit da bricks!

On one hand, this is classic Diaz brothers behavior. On the other, it had some worried that Nate is in a bad headspace heading into his first professional boxing match on August 5th against a younger, bigger, stronger opponent. The possibility of getting clowned by a YouTube personality may be getting to Nate.

While he looked extremely uncomfortable in the footage we saw from the Face 2 Face, Diaz was all smiles and laughs during a press scrum on Thursday.

Oh my.



Today’s face-to-face with Jake and Nate ended … prematurely.



“Sometimes less is more, I believe,” he said when asked about his unique approach to promoting the Jake Paul fight. “I’m just going with the week and seeing how it goes. It’s usually how I do it, anyway. People judge me on how I promote the fight. I’ve been in some of the biggest fights of them all, so. Let me do me, and you do you.”

Asked specifically about the Face 2 Face incident, Diaz cracked a joke.

“I came back and all you f—ers were gone,” he said. “Were you guys there? You guys left. I came out the bathroom and there was no people in the place. You guys left!”

Nate finished the bit with a one two punch and a wink before bouncing once again.

So how does Jake Paul feel about all this? Paul was visibly frustrated as Diaz walked out of their Face 2 Face but had time to process the situation over 24 hours.

“Yeah, whatever he wants to do. It doesn’t matter,” Paul declared. “At the end of the day, Saturday’s his last day of being a fighter. I’m knocking him the f— out. Putting him to sleep. He’s a b—h, he’s a bully, and he’s not a professional like I am.”

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul goes down August 5th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight is available through DAZN and ESPN+. Stay tuned to MMA Mania for all the coverage leading up to and through this latest MMA vs. boxing fight.