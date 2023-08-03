 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz press conference video stream, LIVE from Dallas

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight attraction Nate Diaz will stage their final pre-fight press conference on Thurs. afternoon (Aug. 3, 2023) from Dallas, Texas, just two days ahead of their 10-round pay-per-view (PPV) showdown (order here) at American Airlines Center In “The Lone Star State.”

Watch the LIVE video stream at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Diaz’ On DAZN PPV

READY FOR WAR! International superstar and serial risk-taker, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul, is once again up against a very big (and very different) challenge in regard to his budding combat sports career when he takes on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar (and Conor McGregor slayer), Nate Diaz, inside American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023, streaming live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). “Paul vs. Diaz” which will also feature multiple-time women’s boxing champion, Amanda Serrano, battling former WBO queenpin, Heather Hardy, for the undisputed Featherweight title in DAZN’s PPV co-main event. Special start time is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with a PPV price tag of $59.99.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

“Saturday is his last day of being a fighter,” Paul sad during the open workouts. “I’m knocking him the f*ck out, putting him to sleep. He’s a b*tch. He’s a bully. He’s not a professional like I am. That’s why I’m doing it at the highest level. That’s why he needs me to make these fights.”

Hopefully today’s presser is not as “sketch” as the last one.

Paul, 6-1 with four knockouts, is no stranger to boxing UFC veterans, having secured high-profile wins over the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. As for the 38 year-old Diaz, who will be making his “sweet science” debut against “The Problem Child,” his last appearance came in a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 back in Sept. 2022.

See the rest of the “Paul vs. Diaz” fight card here.

To order this weekend’s boxing extravaganza click here. To bet on all the “Paul vs. Diaz” action at DraftKings sportsbook click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania