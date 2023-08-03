Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz press conference video stream, LIVE from Dallas

Celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight attraction Nate Diaz will stage their final pre-fight press conference on Thurs. afternoon (Aug. 3, 2023) from Dallas, Texas, just two days ahead of their 10-round pay-per-view (PPV) showdown (order here) at American Airlines Center In “The Lone Star State.”

Watch the LIVE video stream at 2 p.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“Saturday is his last day of being a fighter,” Paul sad during the open workouts. “I’m knocking him the f*ck out, putting him to sleep. He’s a b*tch. He’s a bully. He’s not a professional like I am. That’s why I’m doing it at the highest level. That’s why he needs me to make these fights.”

Hopefully today’s presser is not as “sketch” as the last one.

Paul, 6-1 with four knockouts, is no stranger to boxing UFC veterans, having secured high-profile wins over the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. As for the 38 year-old Diaz, who will be making his “sweet science” debut against “The Problem Child,” his last appearance came in a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 back in Sept. 2022.

