Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Thus far, there’s been a pattern to Jake Paul’s career. Four of his six victories come against MMA fighters, specifically older and smaller fighters. He branched from his comfort zone last time out when he faced Tommy Fury, a young man like himself who actually had a decent amount of professional boxing experience.

Paul came up short, looking limp in a decision loss. As a result, he’s back to the previously established pattern, as he’s going to challenge career Lightweight and 38-year-old veteran Nate Diaz this weekend (Sat. Aug. 5, 2023) in Dallas, Texas, which will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV). On paper, it seems to line Paul up for another big win, as Diaz fits the criteria for his other victims. There’s a reason why Diaz is such a big underdog!

Diaz, however, sees things differently. He understands that Paul is taking advantage of MMA fighter’s inexperience in the ring, but he doesn’t have the typical background of other fighters. Instead, Diaz believes his years and years of sparring in the boxing ring will carry over effectively.

“The thing about him is he knows that MMA fighters can’t box and that they’re in over their head trying to box because he went over and worked a bunch over in training and now in fights also,” Diaz explained to DAZN (via BJPenn.com). “MMA fighters don’t know this, but the only thing about that is that I’m in on the same secret. I’ve been in on that since I was 15. I’m not your average wrestler, MMA fighter.

“I didn’t wrestle. When these guys he fought were in the wrestling room at five- and six- and seven-, 10- and 15-years-old, I was boxing the whole neighborhood, boxing every pro I could find. Boxing the highest level I could find, my whole career,” Diaz concluded.

There’s some real truth to Diaz’s statement. For example, how many MMA fighters can say they were sparring with Olympian Andre Ward back in 2016? Diaz and his camp have routinely crossed paths with top boxers. That experience is reflected in his fighting style, which clearly has more boxing influence than most fighters.

We’ll find out in just a few more days if that’s enough to handle Paul at this stage of his career.

Insomnia

Amanda Serrano joins Claressa Shields as a high-profile boxer signing to PFL!

Beneil Dariush wants another shot at Charles Oliveira, but fans don’t love his chances.

no way he said that with a straight face pic.twitter.com/dxwEzXkI8h — belsfy ! (@beIsfy) August 2, 2023

Justin Gaethje has faced nothing but the best since joining the UFC roster.

Justin Gaethje’s Strength of Schedule



A lot of slander was committed to his then 6-4 UFC record before March. Unremarkable at face value, The Highlight has never faced anyone that was officially ranked below #10



An exploration of other current UFC fighter records pic.twitter.com/wymgaQsTFu — Alexander Volkara France (@VolkaraFrance) August 2, 2023

I’m not a Jake Paul fan, but there’s nothing I believe less than a direct message leaked by Dillon Danis of all people.

Jake Paul's trainer Shane Mosley responds to Dillon Danis leaking DMs accusing him of betraying Jake in 2021 (after they initially split before now reuniting ahead of the Nate Diaz fight)… pic.twitter.com/e3ut3nzYpo — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 2, 2023

Related Paul Expected To Retire With Loss To Diaz

I would call it a foot sweep, but it’s sick either way.

Sasae tsurikomi ashi is my favourite judo technique to say https://t.co/xKXggjn8UY pic.twitter.com/Fax3KtkRSf — Josie Aldo (@MMAWretch) August 2, 2023

A rare positive change for MMA officiating!

By the way. Here’s something cool.



The Athlete’s Voice committee was consulted with these changes.



This may be the first time in MMA’s history that athletes were formally part of the regulatory process. https://t.co/qQTNhz5xlO — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) August 2, 2023

Jamahal Hill has beef with Ariel Helwani!

Props to Jamahal Hill for calling out Ariel Helwani on his BS pic.twitter.com/BnDOPhSBlr — (@JayMMA4) August 2, 2023

Technique is important, but size and strength certainly play a role in martial arts!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Pankration is kid’s MMA minus the head shots, and it’s always a bit uncomfortable to watch.

BMF Juniors 3: CeeJay “The Mini Beast” Fenton delivered on his MMA debut picking up the win via. 1st Round Armbar



BMFMMAUK/IG x CeeJayTheMiniBeast/IG pic.twitter.com/uQ4VEVLNmv — Mikey Thomas (@MikeyThomas1991) August 1, 2023

Rob Font really did just beat the crap out of Adrian Yanez. There’s no other way to say it!

After 10 Brutal Rounds with Aldo & Chito



Many thought Rob Font would never be the same.



Faced Bantamweight prospect Adrian Yanez at UFC 287



Blew the doors off Yanez inside a Round pic.twitter.com/RFdBDpGk8g — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) August 2, 2023

Usually, this position is used to advance into full mount or sometimes take the back. It is a neck crank though, so a tap isn’t impossible.

Hugo Silva does damage to Antonio Soares with an assault of knees before locking up a Howdy Choke (I think) #IronManMMA25 pic.twitter.com/8BF5AEppgR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 29, 2023

Random Land

Release the body cam footage. We need to know how this happened.

Midnight Music: Mom pick #3

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.