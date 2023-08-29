Dana White to Merab Dvalishvili: "This is not about friendship...If you don't want to find out who the best in the world is, this is not the place for you. You should be somewhere else " pic.twitter.com/feEhsItkXT

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is not at all happy with Merab Dvalishvili.

There is little to no doubt that “The Machine” has earned a UFC title shot. The 32-year-old Georgian is riding a massive nine-fight win streak that includes victories over former champions like Jose Aldo and Petr Yan. He’s been very dominant, making a case for himself as the best Bantamweight in the world.

Historically, the issue has been his longtime friendship with Aljamain Sterling. Since Sean O’Malley knocked out Sterling (watch it here), however, that should be a non-issue, right? Shockingly, Dvalishvili is campaigning for Sterling to get an instant rematch rather than chasing his own opportunity, and he’s willing to wait as long as is necessary.

White has already advised Dvalishvili that this attitude is a bad idea, and he didn’t hold back in addressing Dvalishvili during Tuesday’s post-fight press conference. In fact, White suggested that the streaking contender perhaps isn’t a good fight for the UFC at all.

“Everybody in this room, and everyone watching this video knows how I feel about this s—t,” White responded when asked about Dvalishvili passing up a potential title shot. “I hate it. Why did you even get into this sport? If that’s your mentality and the way that you think: ‘I don’t want the title, I don’t want the championship, we’re friends, we’re this, we’re that.’

... This is not about friendship. This is about finding out who the best in the world is, and if you don’t want to find out who the best in the world is, this is not the place for you. You should be somewhere else. There’s plenty of places to fight where they don’t give a s—t what you do. It doesn’t work here.”

Hopefully, cooler heads can prevail, as Dvalishvili is an elite Bantamweight contender and genuine threat to O’Malley’s new reign. He deserves to be in the mix, but top talents have been released before for frustrating the promotion’s top executives. However, if he absolutely refuses to fight for the belt, it’s hard to justify giving him priority over hungry would-be contenders like Marlon Vera or Cory Sandhagen.

Insomnia

The red X brings about an official end of an era.

❌ Fighter removed: The Korean Zombie — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 29, 2023

korean zombie and his wife after he knocked out dennis bermudez ❤️



this was his first fight back after a near 4 year layoff from completing his military duties in south korea pic.twitter.com/J3WFXPSN8q — OOC MMA (@oocmma) August 29, 2023

Paulo Costa really has lovely form on his right kick, but that didn’t matter against the stone golem that is Yoel Romero.

Would Khamzat Chimaev be able to take that kick? pic.twitter.com/FvA3zYNkFP — AWUREDO (@AOUREDOO) August 29, 2023

Struggling with underhooks? Just copy this insane display of athleticism!

Sadulaev was on another level at the 2015 World Championships pic.twitter.com/ncZilkrPhv — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) August 26, 2023

We’re undoubtedly living in The Platinum Era. The UFC just was not the place to truly appreciate Mike Perry.

Real recognize real, shout out to the goat @JonnyBones pic.twitter.com/dcnFRbw5Zr — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 29, 2023

Profanity warning! It’s rare to see Krazy Horse looking like the reasonable one in most scenarios, but here we are.

Drunk guy messes with professional MMA fighter pic.twitter.com/HHl0q0wNxL — JCFights (@JCFights) August 27, 2023

It’s fun to watch Andy Ruiz let his hands fly.

Andy Ruiz is so fun to watch on the pads pic.twitter.com/JNwehJVua9 — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) August 28, 2023

A bit of cringe from a bygone era!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A wild collection of vicious knockouts in the ring!

There were some wild KOs in Muay Thai last week pic.twitter.com/RiRQBKHdBi — MixingMartialArts (@RyanAWagMMA) August 28, 2023

Todd Duffee had one of the strangest MMA careers of all time ... and it’s not over! He’s fighting Tsuyoshi Sudario in a few weeks at RIZIN 44.

14 years ago today, Todd Duffee knocked out Tim Hague in seven seconds- fastest KO in heavyweight history.



pic.twitter.com/lAv3WX74cy — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 29, 2023

One of those uncomfortable leg-twisting KOs ...

