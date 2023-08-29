Cursed UFC Paris fight card gets last-minute, double switcheroo

UFC Paris is still taking shape during fight week.

Muin Gafarov and Lucas Almeida’s withdrawals from their bouts against Taylor Lapilus and William Gomis have had ripple effects for the rest of the card this weekend (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023). Thanks to the changes, Gomis will now fight Yannis Ghemmouri at 145 pounds while Lapilus takes on Caolan Loughran, who was already set to compete on the card against Ghemmouri until the Gafarov and Almeida fell out, according to Al Zullino.

UFC Paris has had six total bouts canceled since its inception. The promotion’s second-ever event held in the country of France will once again be headlined by the former interim Heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, as he looks to get back in the win column by turning back surging contender, Serghei Spivac. Gane’s last win came at the first UFC Paris event against Tai Tuivasa via third round knockout (watch highlights) in Sept. 2022.

The full UFC Paris line up can be seen below.

265 lbs.: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot

155 lbs.: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

145 lbs.: Caolan Loughran vs. Taylor Lapilus

145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

135 lbs.: Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Zarah Fairn

135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

170 lbs.: Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

135 lbs.: Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

