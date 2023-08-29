 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cursed UFC Paris fight card gets last-minute, double switcheroo

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Marshall v Gomis Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Paris is still taking shape during fight week.

Muin Gafarov and Lucas Almeida’s withdrawals from their bouts against Taylor Lapilus and William Gomis have had ripple effects for the rest of the card this weekend (Sat., Sept. 2, 2023). Thanks to the changes, Gomis will now fight Yannis Ghemmouri at 145 pounds while Lapilus takes on Caolan Loughran, who was already set to compete on the card against Ghemmouri until the Gafarov and Almeida fell out, according to Al Zullino.

LIVE! Stream UFC Paris On ESPN+

HOMETOWN HEAVYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Accor Arena in Paris, France, on Sat., Sept. 2, 2023, with two-time Heavyweight title challenger (and current No. 2-ranked contender), Ciryl Gane, returning to action to take on No. 7-seeded contender, Serghei Spivac, in a hard-hitting showdown. In UFC Paris’ ESPN+-streamed co-main event, former women’s Strawweight queenpin, Rose Namajunas, will pack on 10 pounds and lock horns with No. 2-seeded division contender, Manon Fiorot.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

UFC Paris has had six total bouts canceled since its inception. The promotion’s second-ever event held in the country of France will once again be headlined by the former interim Heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane, as he looks to get back in the win column by turning back surging contender, Serghei Spivac. Gane’s last win came at the first UFC Paris event against Tai Tuivasa via third round knockout (watch highlights) in Sept. 2022.

The full UFC Paris line up can be seen below.

  • 265 lbs.: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac
  • 125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot
  • 155 lbs.: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises
  • 205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • 145 lbs.: William Gomis vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
  • 145 lbs.: Caolan Loughran vs. Taylor Lapilus
  • 145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini
  • 135 lbs.: Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Zarah Fairn
  • 135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • 170 lbs.: Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee
  • 135 lbs.: Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Paris fight card right here, starting with the ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Spivac” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania