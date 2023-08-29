Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig main event booked for UFC Vegas 82 on Nov. 18

A top 15 middleweight tilt is official! @BrendanAllenMMA vs @PaulCraig will headline #UFCVegas82 on November 18th! pic.twitter.com/Si3N1aawBA

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently announced the middleweight main event between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig, scheduled for the UFC Vegas 82 headliner on Sat., Nov. 18, 2023 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas.

The card is likely to stream on both ESPN and ESPN+.

Allen (22-5) has put together a five-fight win streak with four submission finishes. That includes last June’s first-round finish over Brazilian bruiser Bruno Silva. “All In” has stopped 18 opponents in 22 wins, 13 by way of tap, snap, or nap.

Craig (17-6-1) rebounded from consecutive losses to Volkan Oezdemir and Johnny Walker to score a second-round technical knockout finish over Andre Muniz at UFC London just last month. “Bearjew” has finished all 17 of his wins, 13 by submission.

UFC Vegas 82 will also feature the bantamweight showdown between John Castaneda and Kyung Ho Kang. Elsewhere on the card, Amanda Ribas returns to strawweight to battle Luana Pinheiro, not long after Ottman Azaitar and Darrius Flowers hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.