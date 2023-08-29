Weed Boxing Championship debuts, requires fighters to ‘smoke a bong or joint’ before competing

Welcome to Weed Boxing Championship (WBC), the only promotion in the world where a fighter can have their win overturned for testing negative.

WBC, not to be confused with the World Boxing Council, held a boxing event last weekend at Samui International Muay Thai Stadium on Koh Samui in Thailand, where marijuana was recently decriminalized.

Athletes were required to “smoke a bong or joint” before competing in three, three-minute rounds, according to Asian MMA.

Former heavyweight boxing champion “Iron” Mike Tyson was promoting the show, which featured cannabis products from his “Tyson 2.0” line. Not surprisingly, spectators were also encouraged to toke up during the live event.

“He’s not just putting his name on a product. We won’t put product on the market unless Mike approves,” Tyson 2.0 CEO Adam Wilks told CNBC. “Mike actually gets to choose the strains that he prefers, the ‘Sour Diesel’ and ‘The Toad’ being some of his favorite strains.”

Results of the WBC event were not available (because nobody can remember them).