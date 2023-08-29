Ronda Rousey vs. Julianna Pena opening odds, return betting lines set for UFC 300

UFC President Dana White insists former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will stay retired, despite this invitation to return for the UFC 300 pay-per-view (PPV) event in early 2024. That hasn’t stopped the MMA rumor mill from cranking out a new batch of comeback reports.
“She just had a match at SummerSlam and is looking to wind down her time and commitments with WWE,” an unnamed “confidant” told Daily Mail. “She is now focusing on potentially making a run to have one last fight in the UFC and compete at UFC 300 when that presents itself sometime next year.”
The oddsmakers at BetOnline.ag have former 135-pound titleholder Julianna Pena leading the pack of potential UFC opponents, presumable for all the trash that was talked by the 34 year-old “Venezuelan Vixen” over the last several years.
Odds On Ronda Rousey’s Next Opponent:
Julianna Pena: 5/4 (+125)
Raquel Pennington: 3/1 (+300)
Macy Chiasson: 4/1 (+400)
Holly Holm: 5/1 (+500)
Norma Dumont: 6/1 (+600)
Chelsea Chandler: 8/1 (+800)
Irene Aldana: 10/1 (+1000)
The bantamweight division is currently without a champion.
Rousey, 36, ditched UFC after consecutive knockout losses to Holly Holm (UFC 193) and Amanda Nunes (UFC 207). “Lioness” would have a brief rivalry with Pena in 2021 and 2022, before retiring as double champion back in June.
It’s worth noting that Rousey’s longtime nemesis, Miesha Tate, did not make the list.
