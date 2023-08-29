Incredulous Gervonta Davis coach shuts down silly Sean O’Malley callout — snarky ‘Suga’ responds

Newly-crowned bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is hoping to become the next UFC veteran to cross over to boxing, following in the footsteps of ex-lightweight kingpin Conor McGregor and former 265-pound titleholder Francis Ngannou.

That’s why “Suga” used his title-winning performance at UFC 292 earlier this month in Boston to call for a “sweet science” super fight opposite undefeated boxing sensation Gervonta Davis, fresh off his finish over Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

Safe to say Team “Tank” is not impressed.

“Tank would whoop his ass, in the first round,” coach Kenny Ellis told ES News. “Any top lightweight would beat him. Tank, Shakur (Stevenson), (Devin) Haney, all them guys would beat him cause they’re boxers. All of them would knock him out. He’s not a boxer. He don’t have professional punches. He’s an MMA fighter. They don’t perfect punches like boxers.”

O’Malley was quick to respond on social media.

Lolz dude is 5’2”

Davis is actually 5’5” with a 67.5” reach. O’Malley is 5’11” with a 72” reach. That said, “Tank” has been stopping other world class boxers over the last few years while “Suga” has been knocking around MMA fighters with questionable standup skills.

I doubt anyone on Team Davis is shook by finishes over Kris Moutinho and Eddie Wineland.

The chances of this fight happening are currently idling on the corner of Slim & None. UFC is likely working on O’Malley’s next UFC title defense, expected to come against Marlon Vera at some point later this year after this top contender stepped down.

Davis is presently in talks to rematch Isaac Cruz.