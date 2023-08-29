Latest UFC rankings update: Max Holloway climbs pound-for-pound ladder by stopping ‘Korean Zombie’

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway stopped 145-pound fan favorite Chan Sung Jung in the UFC Singapore main event last weekend on ESPN+, a victory that sent “Blessed” up two spots to No. 11 in the official pound-for-pound rankings. “The Korean Zombie” dropped two places on the featherweight chart but is expected to be removed altogether after retiring from active competition.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Charles Oliveira

7. Kamaru Usman

8. Sean O’Malley

9. Alexandre Pantoja +1

10. Aljamain Sterling -1

11. Max Holloway +2

12. Alex Pereira -1

13. Jiri Prochazka -1

14. Justin Gaethje

15. Jamahal Hill

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Tim Elliott

10. Manel Kape

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Steve Erceg

15. Cody Durden

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. (T) Rob Font

7. (T) Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Jonathan Martinez

14. Adrian Yanez

15. Chris Gutierrez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze +1

9. Movsar Evloev +1

10. Chan Sung Jung -2

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Dan Hooker

10. Grant Dawson

11. Rafael dos Anjos

12. Jalin Turner

13. Renato Moicano

14. Matt Frevola

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Geoff Neal

9. Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Ian Machado Garry

12. Neil Magny

13. Kevin Holland

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michael Chiesa

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Dricus Du Plessis

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. Sean Strickland

6. Paulo Costa

7. (T) Derek Brunson

7. (T) Roman Dolidze

9. Jack Hermansson

10. Brendan Allen

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Paul Craig

14. Chris Curtis

15. Andre Muniz

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Alex Pereira

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. (T) Nikita Krylov

6. (T) Johnny Walker

8. Anthony Smith

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Ryan Spann

11. Khalil Rountree

12. Azamat Murzakanov

13. Dominick Reyes

14. Alonzo Menifield

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Sergei Pavlovich

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Tom Aspinall

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Serghei Spivac

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Derrick Lewis

11. Marcin Tybura

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

15. Rodrigo Nascimento

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. (T) Alexa Grasso

1. (T) Zhang Weili +1

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Julianna Pena

6. Erin Blanchfield +1

7. Carla Esparza -1

8. Tatiana Suarez

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Manon Fiorot

11. Taila Santos

12. Jessica Andrade

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Amanda Lemos

15. Mayra Bueno Silva

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Tatiana Suarez

5. Amanda Lemos

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Virna Jandiroba

8. Mackenzie Dern

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Tecia Torres

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Luana Pinheiro

13. Michelle Waterson

14. Tabatha Ricci

15. Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield +1

3. Manon Fiorot -1

4. Talia Santos

5. Katlyn Chookagian

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Jennifer Maia

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Natalia Silva

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Karine Silva

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Mayra Bueno Silva

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. (T) Irene Aldana

5. (T) Holly Holm

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Yana Santos

9. (T) Macy Chiasson

9. (T) Karol Rosa

11. Norma Dumont

12. Miesha Tate

13. Julia Avila

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the heavyweight division, following the UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Spivac” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. (Sept. 2, 2023) at Accor Arena in Paris, France.

