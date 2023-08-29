Mindset of a champion: Jon Jones thinks about Stipe Miocic during sex

Jon Jones is extremely focused on his UFC 295 fight against Stipe Miocic on November 10th. How focused? The UFC heavyweight champion just admitted Miocic pops up in his mind during sex.

Jones made the startling admission during an upcoming hourlong interview with Overdogs Podcast. In a since-deleted promo for the podcast, “Bones” had this to say.

“I feel like when you get to a place when you don’t feel anything is probably when you should hang it up,” he said (via MMA Junkie). “At this point, I still get really nervous, man. I have nightmares about my opponents. I could be balls deep in some mmm mmm [laughs] and Stipe will cross my mind.”

Well, the gruff Cleveland fighter Stipe was looking pretty handsome during his UFC title reign, so we get it, Jon. We also understand if it was a bit too spicy of a revelation. The Overdogs removed the video quote from their Instagram account in the hours following it going online.

Still up: a video where Jones talks about what places him above other fighters in the cage.

“I honestly believe that I was born to fight. I really believe it in my whole heart,” he said. “Some people think that’s silly, but I think a lot of great athletes, people that are really good at what they do, it’s more than just what they can do in the gym. It’s something that starts way before they’re known in the arena. It’s something of an internal belief. I’ve honestly convinced myself that I’m not designed to lose.”

He also addressed his tumultuous history outside the cage.

“I do feel like a lot of people who didn’t like me before are at a place now where they’re willing to give me a chance,” Jones said. “And that’s all we can ask for as men is for people to see that we’re growing and that we’re trying to get better and be better. You know, everyone changes.”

The Overdogs Podcast interview with Jon Jones goes up sometime today (Tuesday, August 29, 2023). Whether it still contains Jon Jones’ deep focus on Stipe Miocic remains to be seen.