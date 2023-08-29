 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Video: 53-year-old influencer boxing weirdo pepper sprays opponent at weigh-ins then stabs him

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

If, like me, you woke up today unaware of the name Charleston White, prepare for a serious education. Let’s start with the basics: White is a 53-year-old YouTuber, known for saying crazy s—t on the Internet. Naturally, White found his way to the Influencer Championship Boxing (ICB) promotion, scoring himself a title fight against Suede, a 22-year-old fashion blogger and fellow YouTube star that apparently does not see eye-to-eye with White. The two were supposed to settle their differences in the ring over the weekend.

The match never happened.

The video above shows why the match unrevealed or at least the genesis of the chaos. Suede shoved White, who was plenty prepared for the extracurricular display of violence. Immediately and with boxing gloves still on, he walked back to the center of the stage and pepper sprayed his opponent. White later released a video demonstrating that his robes also hid a taser!

“I could’ve tased you,” White exclaimed (via DailyStar) “... I came for the weigh-in, I didn’t come to be pushed around... Get your s—t together, boy. We going to box, or we going to fight? Because if we are going to fight, I’ve got a bunch of s—t.”

As it turns out, pepper spray and a taser were not all the tools in the White playbook. Later, Suede again walked up on White, trying to instigate more unsanctioned combat. This time, White smacked him on the head with a “pig poker,” a stainless steal knife that unfolds into a long stabbing device (I’m learning so much on the job tonight).

Brandishing the knife afterward seemed to keep Suede away, who was already bleeding from the top of his head. As a result of all the chaos, it seems that the two never actually made it into the ring.

Trying to make sense of the chaos above, the classic closing scene from 2008’s Burn After Reading comes to mind. What did we learn? I don’t know. We learned not to do it again.

Maybe getting physical with lunatics isn’t a great idea.

Insomnia

Who would you like to see Dustin Poirier face in his return? The Lightweight Top 10 is almost entirely booked up right now.

Likely targets of scorn from unlikely attackers.

Alex Pereira’s eyes are so good. Few MMA fighters are so competent and composed in the pocket, able to see openings and pick shots in such an effective fashion.

Eat your heart out, Elon. Actual fighters are competing in an actual coliseum!

Max Holloway, a statistical anomaly in more ways than one.

Anderson Silva is one of the most unique guys in combat sports history. A legendary character.

Polyana Viana is committed to the cosplay game.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

These punches sent Kaonar sliding across the ring, ouch!

Drilling before fights pays off for athletes other than Conor, O’Malley, etc.

I don’t even know if I can call it a transition necessarily, but impressive speed in throwing up the armbar while getting brought down to the floor.

Random Land

Eagerly awaiting results from Scotland.

Midnight Music: One of my desert island albums.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

