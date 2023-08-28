Demetrious Johnson explains why MMA is ‘the easiest sport to become champion in’

Demetrious Johnson is making a case against the difficulty level of mixed martial arts (MMA).

As arguably the most well-rounded competitor in MMA history, Johnson (25-4-1) has pulled off some of the most unforgettable finishes in the sport. The all-time great 14-time world champion can get the job done anywhere and even tried his hand recently in a mixed-rules bout, forcing him to stick to striking only in round one against world champion Muay Thai fighter, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Johnson, 37, won the bout via a second round rear-naked choke (watch highlights) once allowed to grapple. When breaking down MMA (the combination of all combat sports), the lack of specialization in one area makes it easier to succeed in, believes “Mighty Mouse.”

“That’s the thing about boxing,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMA News). “Mixed martial arts is the easiest sport to become champion in. When you fight boxing, it’s boxing. Every person you fight in boxing is going to be good in boxing... when you fight mixed martial arts, you’re gonna have people who have significant big holes in them, right? You have a guy like Alex Pereira ... 6-1 and he becomes a champion in mixed martial arts. You can have no wrestling experience and become a world champion. You look at Brock Lesnar, he became a world champion and he had no stand-up experience whatsoever.

“That’s why I feel MMA is the easiest to become a world champion ... you can have deficiencies and still become a champion,” he concluded. “In boxing, you can’t, you have to be a good boxer to become a world champion, you just have to.”

The legendary Johnson currently reigns over the ONE Championship 135-pound Flyweight division as its champion. He last defended his title via a unanimous decision in his trilogy clash against Adriano Moraes and is now pondering whether or not he’ll continue his career in MMA.