Au revoir! UFC Paris cancels two contests on short notice — including main card banger

The UFC Paris fight card is down to just 10 fights.

That may change if matchmakers are somehow able to dig up a pair of warm bodies on the regional MMA circuit in time to pass medicals and make weight for the ESPN+ streamed event on Sat. afternoon (Sept. 2, 2023) inside Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Muin Gafurov was forced to withdraw from his bantamweight showdown opposite Taylor Lapilus because of visa issues, according to La Sueur. Shortly after that news broke, Lucas Almeida announced the withdrawal of featherweight opponent William Gomis due to injury.

Almeida vs. Gomis was scheduled for the ESPN+ main card.

UFC Paris will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown pitting local hero Ciryl Gane opposite Moldovan “Polar Bear” Serghei Spivac. Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas makes her flyweight debut in the UFC Paris co-main event opposite 125-pound bruiser Manon Fiorot.

