Kevin Holland won’t face Ian Garry because he doesn’t fit UFC ‘blueprint’ for ‘special’ fighters with ‘Irish accent’

UFC welterweight “Trailblazer” Kevin Holland is scheduled to battle 170-pound phenom Jack Della Maddalena at the upcoming Noche UFC event next month in Las Vegas. A victory for Holland could have fans calling for a potential showdown against undefeated up-and-comer Ian Garry at some point in the very near future.

Or not.

“I think he answered a lot of questions, looked really good,” Holland told the “Believe You Me” podcast. “UFC says they have a blueprint for these guys to be something special when they have the Irish accent, so I think he’s on his way. I think he’s going to be wonderful.”

“Older guys, not in their prime, no knockout power, no D’Arce submissions ... is that what you’re saying?” host Michael Bisping asked.

“They have a blueprint for guys like that, and I don’t think I fit the blueprint,” Holland explained. “I don’t think I fit the bill when it comes to what Ian Garry has planned and, you know, props to the guy. Nothing but respect.”

Irish blueprints have been known to look like this.

Holland (25-9, 1 NC) is coming off consecutive finishes over welterweight veterans Santiago Ponzinibbio (knockout) and Michael Chiesa (submission). As for Garry (13-0), he recently beat the brakes off 170-pound mainstay Neil Magny at UFC 292 earlier this month in Boston.

If both fighters keep winning eventually they’ll have to fight, regardless of lane.