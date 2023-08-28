SNAP! Alex Caceres X-ray shows grisly arm break suffered at UFC Singapore

Longtime veteran Alex Caceres will be taking the rest of the year off after snapping his forearm in a unanimous decision loss to Giga Chikadze at the UFC Singapore MMA event last weekend on ESPN+ in Singapore.

“First I would like to thank my wife and teammates @zen_ronin_ and @themmalab, my managers @firstroundmgmt, as well as the UFC for the opportunity,” Caceres wrote. “Tonight wasn’t my night, I broke my forearm blocking a head kick in the first round and tried my best to win even through the pain. Hats off to @knockoutcancer for a great fight.”

Caceres (21-14, 1 NC) was coming off back-to-back wins over Julian Erosa and Daniel Pineda before losing to Chikadze. “Bruce Leeroy” is currently ranked No. 15 at 145 pounds and likely to retain that position since “Ninja” is ranked No. 9 (see the full rankings here).

