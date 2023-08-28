Monday Morning Hangover: Looking back at ‘The Korean Zombie’s’ best UFC moments

UFC Singapore blew the roof off Singapore Indoor Stadium last Saturday (Aug., 26, 2023) in Kallang, Singapore, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. Among them was Parker Porter, who was knocked out by Junior Tafa in the very first round (see it).

And Chidi Njokuani, who was also stopped via strikes in the opening five minutes of the fight by Michał Oleksiejczuk, giving him his third straight defeat (highlights here). But perhaps no fighter was leaving feeling worse for the wear than Chan Sung Jung, who was knocked out by Max Holloway in the third round after opting to throw caution to the wind and going blow-for-blow against one of the best strikers the Featherweight division has ever seen.

But that’s vintage “Zombie,” he never took the easy road, never took his foot off the gas pedal and he never backed down, regardless of who was standing in front of him. That is what made him the fan-favorite he is today amongst fight fans and fighters alike.

After the fight, “The Korean Zombie,” as expected, announced his retirement from the fight game, breaking the hearts of fans around the world, in the process. But he went out with one of the best sendoffs in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA).

You may find it hard to believe that during his 12-year career with UFC, Jung only competed 12 times. But he made the most of it, leaving behind a nice highlight reel that elevated him to becoming a world-wide star. To honor one of the most respected careers in the game, let’s take a look back at his Top 5 finishes inside the Octagon.

No. 5: Knocking out Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan in the first round in 2019.

4: Knocking out Dennis Bermudez at UFC Fight Night in Houston, Texas in 2017.

No. 3: Submitting Dustin Poirier via d’arce choke in 2012.

No. 2: Knocking out Mark Hominick in seven second at UFC 140.

No. 1: Executing first-ever twister submission on Leonard Garcia in UFC in debut

There you have it, five of “The Korean Zombie’s” best finishes inside the Octagon. What will you remember “The Korean Zombie” most for?

