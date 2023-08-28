 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Latest Bellator 300 fight card, rumors for ‘Nurmagomedov vs. Primus’ on Oct. 7

By Adam Guillen Jr.
Event: Bellator 300: “Nurmagomedov vs. Primus”
Date: Sat., Oct. 7, 2023
Location: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA
How To Watch: Showtime (watch here)

Bellator 300 Main Event:

155 lbs.: Champion Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0) vs. Brent Primus (12-3)

Bellator 300 Main Card:

145 lbs.: Champion Cris Cyborg (26-2, 1 NC) vs. Cat Zingano (14-4)
265 lbs.: Champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) vs. Linton Vassell (23-8, 1 NC)
125 lbs.: Champion Liz Carmouche (19-7) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2)

Bellator 300 ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

265 lbs.: Davion Franklin (6-1) vs. Slim Trabelsi (5-0)
145 lbs.: Sara McMann (14-6) vs. Leah McCourt (7-3)
145 lbs.: Henry Corrales (21-6) vs. Kai Kamaka III (11-5-1)
125 lbs.: Ilara Joanne (11-7) vs. Jena Bishop (5-0)
135 lbs: Bobby Seronio III (3-0) vs. Alberto Garcia (2-0)

