Max Holloway came to Kallang, Singapore and retired a legend in “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. It was a tough assignment, beating a legend in front of a heavily pro-Zombie crowd. Holloway still got the job done, KOing Jung early into the third round (watch the finish here).

Following the event, there was nothing but respect for “TKZ” from Holloway.

“He’s just a legend,” Max said at the UFC Singapore post-fight press conference. “He never wants to die on his shield, he wants to die on his sword. That’s why people love the Korean Zombie. That’s why I love him. It was an honor to be his last fight. It didn’t go the way he wanted or his fans wanted. But that’s what he wanted to do, he wanted to fight me and that’s how you know the man’s a legend.”

“He did that. He wanted the fight. He wanted this fight in Asia. Dude, I got nothing but love for Korean Zombie.”

You have to go all the way back to 2013 before Holloway has lost a featherweight fight to anyone other than current champion Alexander Volkanovski. Unfortunately, Volk has now beaten “Blessed” three times, and each win has become more dominant.

That doesn’t mean Holloway isn’t hoping for a fourth fight. After this win over Jung, he said it’s ‘undeniable’ that he deserves another shot.

“Undeniable, man,” he said. “All week, I’ve been saying undeniable. I’m not here to call nobody out. That’s your guy’s job to figure that out. That’s the fan’s job to do for me. I’m just here to be undeniable, keep being undeniable.

“I’m going to keep crawling, scratching my way back to the top of the mountain, and no one’s going to stop me getting there. I’m not a matchmaker man, it is what it is. If the undeniable arc is going that way, then it’s going that way. I’m not here to call anybody out, I’m not here to ask for no fights. I’m just here to have a good time and make some money. So whatever way it goes.”

Volkanovski hasn’t suggested he’s interested in facing Holloway again. If anything, he’s annoyed that Max keeps knocking off potential contenders. So it’s a bit of a stalemate at the moment: Alexander “The Great” isn’t going to fight Holloway in the immediate future, and “Blessed” isn’t talking about moving up to lightweight.

What would you like to see Max Holloway do next, Maniacs? Let us know in the comments below.