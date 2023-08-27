Pic! “Sugar” Sean O’Malley gets new ‘champ’ face tattoo after knocking out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

“The Sugar Show” hinted he would get another face tattoo after his title win, and he sure did.

Sean O’Malley became UFC Bantamweight king at UFC 292 last weekend (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023), knocking out Aljamain Sterling in the second round to claim the championship from inside TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts (watch highlights).

After every win, O’Malley always gets a new tattoo, and for his epic title win - he got a special one. The emerging UFC superstar ended up getting a crown and ‘CHAMP MMXXIII’ (which translates to Champ 2023). He also touched up his ‘dreamer’ tattoo.

Check out the pictures below.

Sean O’Malley got his champ tattoo pic.twitter.com/XiFm8RkMTm — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 27, 2023

If you’re keeping count, O’Malley now has eight face tattoos. While he isn’t on Lil Wayne’s or Post-Malone’s level - if he keeps winning, who knows?

Just kidding, he will have to win 30 more fights for that.

Anyways, O’Malley is planning for his first title defense to go down in December and hopes it will be Marlon Vera in a highly anticipated rematch, as he called the rematch after his incredible win.

What say you, Maniacs? Comment below what you think of O’Malley’s new tattoos.