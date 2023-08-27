Jorge Masvidal rips ‘coward’ Ben Askren for wanting MMA rematch: ‘He’s f—king brain dead’

“Gamebred” and “Funky” will never get along.

There has been no love lost between bitter rivals Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren since their iconic five-second fight back in 2019, in which the first “BMF” melted Askren with a knee (rewatch the knockout here)

Earlier this month, Askren accused Masvidal of being scared of embarrassment if the two were to run it back in a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight (read about it here).

This potential fight came about because Masvidal challenged Askren to a boxing match; however, the former college wrestler declined by saying, “Not no but absof—kinglutely not.”

In a recent exclusive interview with MMAMania.com, Masvidal responded to Askren’s fear accusations.

“This guy is still talking sh-t, bro? This guy is fu—king idiot, bro,” Masvidal said. “Listen, he is fu—ing brain dead from that knee. I’m retired from MMA, you fu—ing moron. There’s no f—king knees in boxing, you f—king moron. So come over, and we’ll get somebody to f—king write you a nice check to f—king get your head beat in and make the most money ever made in your career times two, but he’s such a coward he won’t do it. After [boxing], I told him we could wrestle if you want, you know, and all the money from that could go to charity. Something cool like that. But we could get some boxing money.

People will pay to f—king watch him get slaughtered. People will pay that, you know that, Ben. That’s why he’s scared. People will pay some money to watch his f—king orbital bone to go in like this. Come on, Ben. Don’t be scared. It’s just a money play for Ben. I’m retired from MMA. I did that for 20 years, and in 20 years, you’re one of the many things I did. I fu—ing knocked you out in five seconds—big deal. I don’t give a f—k. I’m not doing MMA anymore. If I’m gonna do anything, it’s going to be boxing just because I love boxing.”

Masvidal is enjoying his retirement and has turned his attention to promoting full-time. His next epic show is Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Dos Santos vs. Werdum, which is set to go down on Sept. 8 at the VySar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.