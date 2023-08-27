Erin Blanchfield picks Manon Fiorot to defeat Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris: “I just don’t see Rose winning”

Erin Blanchfield predicts “Thug Rose” to lose next week.

Blanchfield picked up the biggest win of her young career yesterday at UFC Singapore (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) when she defeated former title challenger Taila Santos via unanimous decision from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

After her win, the 24-year-old called for a Flyweight title shot against the winner of Alex Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko, which goes down at Noche UFC on Sept. 16.

Does Erin Blanchfield deserve the next Flyweight title shot?pic.twitter.com/JeohZ6KloL — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 26, 2023

While most of the fanbase and media believe “Cold Blooded” should be next for the title, there is a major Flyweight fight happening next weekend at UFC Paris between No. 2 ranked 125er Manon Fiorot and former Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who makes her highly anticipated Flyweight debut.

It is believed that if “Thug Rose” defeats Fiorot and looks good, she will leapfrog Blanchfield. The thing is, Blanchfield believes Namajunas is taking an L at UFC Paris.

“I think Manon wins, but I don’t really care who I fight out of those two,” Blanchfield told Sportskeeda backstage after her win. “I just think that Manon is a little bit bigger of a girl. Rose is coming up [to Flyweight], and she’s someone that I don’t think really had a hard time making 115, so I think the jump to 125 will be pretty rough. You know, she’s a great fighter, but Manon is gonna be taller and lankier. I just don’t see Rose winning that fight.”

Namajunas is currently a +164 underdog, according to DraftKings.

Blanchfield is riding a nine-fight win streak and is 6-0 in the UFC.

