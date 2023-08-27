Korean Zombie emotionally reacts to UFC Singapore knockout loss: ‘I feel free, relieved, and scared’

Who is cutting the onions?

Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie,” fought the last fight in his iconic career yesterday at UFC Singapore (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) when he got slept by Max Holloway in the third round from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore (watch highlights). The Korean legend picked up one last Performance of the Night bonus for this wild fight with Holloway.

Following his knockout loss, “Korean Zombie” laid his gloves down and called it a career. Watch his retirement speech below:

Hours after his final fight, “Korean Zombie” took to his official Instagram to react to his loss and retirement.

“I haven’t achieved everything, but I’ve achieved enough, and wanting more in my head is like greed, so I’m trying to stop,” Jung wrote on Instagram (translated through Google). “I feel like I’ve received undeserved love compared to what I’ve done, so I’m grateful to everyone. Now I don’t think I will live a life of being judged and compared anymore, so I feel free, relieved, and scared. In the meantime... Thank you so much for loving Korean Zombie. I was really, really happy while fighting in the UFC. Thank you UFC, [Sean Shelby], [Dana White], for letting me live this life. And it was an honor for [Max Holloway] to be my last fight opponent. Let’s greet each other with a bright smile someday. #End.”

“Korean Zombie” finished his mixed martial arts career with a 17-8 record, going 7-5 in the UFC and challenged for the Featherweight title twice. He also accomplished these incredible feats:

“Fight of the Year” (with Dustin Poirier)

Picked up nine “Performance of the Night” bonuses

Fastest knockout in Featherweight history

Owner of the first Twister in UFC history

