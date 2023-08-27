“El Matador” thinks “Blessed” should call it a career.

Max Holloway picked up his first finish since 2019 yesterday at UFC Singapore (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) when he knocked out “The Korean Zombie” in the third round from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium (watch highlights).

Following the knockout loss, Chan Sung Jung retired from the sport after a legendary career in which he claimed nine ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses, including three ‘Fight of the Night’ checks.

Surging Featherweight contender hopped on Twitter after the fight to give both Holloway and Jung props for the fight but thinks the former Featherweight champion should also retire.

“I respect these two [Holloway] and [Korean Zombie], but it’s time for them to retire,” Topuria wrote. “[Sean O’Malley], keep rising up, and maybe one day we’ll share the octagon, and you, Alex Volkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you. Enjoy the weekend, everyone!”

I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA, keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you.

Enjoy the weekend, everyone! — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023

Sorry, Topuria, but Holloway has no plans to retire because he is still the current No. 1 ranked Featherweight. Plus, he is still only 31 years old.

Topuria is coming off a five-round demolishment of Josh Emmett in his first UFC main event earlier this year in Jacksonville, Fla. While he doesn’t have a fight booked, most believe that he is fighting Alexander Volkanovksi next for the Featherweight championship.

For complete UFC Singapore results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.