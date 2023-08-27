UFC Singapore results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Holloway vs. Korean Zombie’ last night

UFC Singapore went down yesterday (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Sinagapore. In the main event of the evening, Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung put on a show for three rounds before “Blessed” blasted “The Korean Zombie” with a massive right hand that put him out for the count (see it again here). In the co-main event, Anthony Smith earned his second win over Ryan Spann, this time defeating him via split-decision (recap).

Biggest Winner: Max Holloway

“Blessed” once again showed out with another amazing performance, earning his first knockout win in over six years by putting down “The Korean Zombie” with one perfectly-placed shot. The win not only earned the Hawaiian-born fighter another $50,000 post-fight bonus, but it allowed him to maintain his No. 1 ranking at 145 pounds. While a title fight may not be next, Holloway will have be very interested to see how a potential title fight between division champion, Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria plays out. Should Topuria pull off the upset, it paves the way for Holloway to get another crack at the thrown, though the same can’t be said should “The Great” retain his strap.

Runner Up: Erin Blanchfield

Blanchfield once again put on another great performance to up her win streak to nine and remain undefeated inside the Octagon at 6-0. With her latest win, Blanchfield may have solidified herself as the the front-runner to face the winner of the upcoming title fight rematch between women’s Flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, and former division queen, Valentina Shevchenko. Blanchfield has proven to be a legit threat to the throne, but she will have to wait to see how the upcoming bout between No. 1 ranked, Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas plays out because Fiorot is ranked No. 1 at the moment. Nevertheless, she could be, at worst, just one more win away from her first-ever shot at a UFC title.

Biggest Loser (s): Na Liang and Lukasz Brzeski

We’re going with two here because both of these fighters’ UFC careers could be in jeopardy after their latest losses. Liang has lost her first three fights inside the Octagon — two via knockout and one via technical knockout (TKO) — including yesterday’s second-round defeat to J.J. Aldrich. As for Brzeski, he also lost his third fight in three tries with the promotion after suffering a first-round knockout defeat at the hands of Waldo Cortes-Acosta (highlights). With neither fighter having nothing to show for in their first three outings, do no be surprised to see them on the list of next round of cuts.

For complete UFC Singapore results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.