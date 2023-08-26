Alex Caceres suffered more than a decision loss to fellow featherweight contender Giga Chikadze earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, when “Bruce Leeroy” broke his forearm early in the first round of their main card clash.

Caceres was the betting underdog for his bout with Chikadze despite “Ninja” coming off an 18-month layoff. Chikadze was simply the better striking and with limited wrestling attacks Caceres was going to have his work cut out for him. That’s exactly what happened as Chikadze’s offensive output, efficiency, and overall ability to inflict damage were all too much to bypass.

In the end, Caceres ending up walking away with the unanimous decision loss. It was just his second defeat since 2019, but a subpar performance that should send “Bruce Leeroy” back down the featherweight ladder (for now).

After the fight, Caceres’ manager, Abraham Kawa, revealed to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani that “Bruce Leeroy” suffered a broken forearm in the loss. According to his manager, Caceres damaged his arm on the first kick he blocked from Chikadze in the very first round, meaning he fought all 15 minutes with the ailment.

Alex Caceres broke his forearm in the first round of his fight versus Giga Chikadze, per his manager Abraham Kawa. Happened when he blocked the first kick Chikadze threw in the first, he said. Fight went the distance and Caceres lose via UD. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2023

After their main card clash Chikadze and Caceres caught up at the hospital to share a memorable bedside photo. “Bruce Leeroy” was seen wearing a cast on his left forearm, but was still in good spirits.

I have so much respect for Bruce Leeroy #AlexCeceres pic.twitter.com/8WK9mmjw4l — GIGACHAD (@giga_chikadze) August 26, 2023

“I have so much respect for Bruce Leeroy,” wrote Chikadze.

