Video: Watch UFC Singapore post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
With UFC Singapore a wrap after an exciting day (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event featherweight scrap between former UFC champion Max Holloway and all-time fan favorite “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, a co-headliner pitting former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith against proven finisher Ryan Spann, and a high-octane featherweight tilt between Giga Chikadze and Alex Caceres, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player at 11:15 a.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

