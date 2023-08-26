 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MMA community reacts to ‘Korean Zombie’ KO loss, UFC Singapore retirement: ‘The streets will never forget’

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Holloway v The Korean Zombie Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie,” called an end to his illustrious fighting career earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, after suffering a vicious third-round knockout loss at the hands of former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (watch HERE).

This was not your ordinary Holloway fight. Unlike most of his opponents who try to beat “Blessed” in a chess match, “Korean Zombie” went for broke. The veteran contender knew this was likely going to be his last fight inside of the Octagon so he let Holloway have it early and often. For the first time in a long time fight fans witnessed Holloway get wobbled on his feet.

Fortunately for “Blessed,” he was able to keep his composure and win the fire fights inside against Jung. It was dangerous waters, but Holloway eventually caught “Korean Zombie” in the third round with a beautiful counter right hand that sent Jung crashing to the canvas. The fight was waved off and Holloway earned his first stoppage win since 2018.

After the fight, “Korean Zombie” took to the microphone to confirm his retirement from the sport. It was bittersweet considering how awesome he’s been to watch over the years, but it seemed like the right time for the 36-year-old fan favorite to walk off into the sunset.

The MMA community was anticipating a Holloway win and a “Korean Zombie” retirement speech so they had much to say after the conclusion of the main event. Some discussed Holloway’s knockout win while others paid tribute to Jung’s career.

Check out some of the social media reaction below:

For complete UFC Singapore results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

