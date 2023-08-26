Chan Sung Jung, better known as “The Korean Zombie,” called an end to his illustrious fighting career earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, after suffering a vicious third-round knockout loss at the hands of former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway (watch HERE).

This was not your ordinary Holloway fight. Unlike most of his opponents who try to beat “Blessed” in a chess match, “Korean Zombie” went for broke. The veteran contender knew this was likely going to be his last fight inside of the Octagon so he let Holloway have it early and often. For the first time in a long time fight fans witnessed Holloway get wobbled on his feet.

Fortunately for “Blessed,” he was able to keep his composure and win the fire fights inside against Jung. It was dangerous waters, but Holloway eventually caught “Korean Zombie” in the third round with a beautiful counter right hand that sent Jung crashing to the canvas. The fight was waved off and Holloway earned his first stoppage win since 2018.

After the fight, “Korean Zombie” took to the microphone to confirm his retirement from the sport. It was bittersweet considering how awesome he’s been to watch over the years, but it seemed like the right time for the 36-year-old fan favorite to walk off into the sunset.

The MMA community was anticipating a Holloway win and a “Korean Zombie” retirement speech so they had much to say after the conclusion of the main event. Some discussed Holloway’s knockout win while others paid tribute to Jung’s career.

Check out some of the social media reaction below:

Max got him Witt power!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023

No wonder they call him the Zombie, he doesn’t die. #UFCSingapore — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 26, 2023

TKZ said fuck it, one of us is dying right here — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 26, 2023

What a shot, what a performance! Classic Zombie, classic Holloway. Tremendous stuff! @ufc, as advertised. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2023

Max was sharp as always, Zombie was Zombie as always!#UFCSingapore #WEC — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 26, 2023

You don’t get into a fire fight with Holloway #UFCSingapore — Paul Craig (@PaulCraig) August 26, 2023

Max the nastiest in the pocket don’t brawl with that man he wins does exchanges everytime — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 26, 2023

I'll miss the Korean Zombie. He always managed to get guys to the roulette table with him, and he always smiled even when he came up on the wrong side. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) August 26, 2023

Legendary career from @KoreanZombieMMA big inspiration — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) August 26, 2023

Want definition of Heart, forget Webster’s Dictionary, just look up ‘The Zombie’. #UFCSingapore — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 26, 2023

I love you zombie pic.twitter.com/IFExLPcr14 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 26, 2023

Korean Zombie just had grown men across the world shedding tears. Powerful. The streets will never forget. pic.twitter.com/CZ2wpkIMwd — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2023

I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA, keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you.

Enjoy the weekend, everyone! — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023

Well done Korean Zombie

What a goer! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 26, 2023

