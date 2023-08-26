Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung squared off in a Featherweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore inside Singapore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapore. There was a lot on the line for each man, as Holloway was hunting to get back into the title mix after his 0-3 rivalry against Alexander Volkanovski. Jung, meanwhile, was doing his best to avoid retirement talks, and beating Holloway would be a tremendous argument.

As it turns out, Holloway retained his top contender position. Jung put up an admirable challenge and really went for it, but Holloway was too sharp and too durable. Even when Jung did land, he couldn’t crack the incredible chin of the legendary Hawaiian. After the loss, Jung chose to walk away from the sport, leaving a remarkable legacy even if he came up short here.

Follow below for live updates and highlights:

Round One

Holloway began the fight with some calf kicks. Jung answered with a pair of big left hand lands, but as soon as he tried to press the former champion, Holloway cracked him with a counter left hook that wobbled his knees. Jung was majorly loading up on his punches, whereas Holloway was content to work with volume and sneak in power shots. Holloway’s lead hand was doing work halfway through the round, set up well by dipping feints and body work. His left hook kept finding a home, both on the counter and while leading. The right side of Jung’s face was bruised as a result, and the Hawaiian was just warming up. “The Korean Zombie” did land a few power shots off shifting combinations, but Holloway was landing the more significant shots through five minutes. 10-9 Holloway

Holloway hurts TKZ in round one pic.twitter.com/afWn6Qvh8u — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 26, 2023

Round Two

Holloway begins the second with a huge connection, a right hand just behind the ear. Jung falls face-first but the fight continues, and Holloway jumps on an anaconda choke. It’s really close, but Zombie survives! He works back up to his feet and eats a combination. Jung seems to have recovered reasonably well, however, and he lands a shifting combo of his own. Holloway’s speed was giving him issues though, and he continued to flow forward with good straight punches. 10-9 Holloway

HOW DID ZOMBIE SURVIVE???? pic.twitter.com/ocrwC9qCmM — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2023

Round Three

Jung is down on the cards, and he knows it. He comes out firing, landing a big punch early that backs Holloway off. The Korean Zombie completely throws caution to the wind, chasing his foe with a wild combo. Holloway kept his composure and clipped Jung a couple times, but Jung was undeterred ... until an overhand slammed into his jaw and put him to sleep!

Max Holloway sleeps The Korean Zombie#UFCSingapore

pic.twitter.com/1N89hG9tL0 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 26, 2023

Result: Max Holloway defeats Chan Sung Jung via third-round knockout

