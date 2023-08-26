Highlights! Junior Tafa levels Parker Porter with monstrous faceplant KO | UFC Singapore

Fight fans witnessed yet another faceplant knockout earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, when heavyweight prospect Junior Tafa leveled veteran fighter Parker Porter with a monstrous first-round finish.

Tafa is known for his power and let it fly straight out of the gate. He was able to catch Porter with a few big shots that put the heavyweight on notice. Porter is a gamer and tried to slowed the action with clinch work along the cage, but Tafa showed improvement with his defense.

Off the break, Tafa unloaded more heavyweight shots. One of which was a right hand that snuck through Porter’s defense and sent him crashing face first to the Octagon floor. The referee already saw enough at that point and came rushing in for the stoppage.

Tafa, 26, is now 5-1 in his young professional career with all five of those wins coming by way of knockout. The brother of UFC veteran, Justin Tafa, “The Juggernaut” seems to have the “it” factor when it comes to explosive heavyweight prospects. Tafa will still need to improve his grappling and shot selection on the feet to make the next jump in his career, but things are looking promising.

