UFC Singapore bonuses: Junior Tafa banks $50K for faceplant KO

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Tafa v Porter Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Max Holloway delivered another epic performance earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, when “Blessed” put a stop to Chan Sung Jung with a monstrous third-round knockout. In turn, “The Korean Zombie” decided to put a stop to his professional MMA career.

In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC Singapore saw a collection of matchups deliver memorable action. Check out some of the final moments below and let us know which one stood out the most:

  • Junior Tafa turned in a memorable Octagon outing with a first-round faceplant knockout win over heavyweight veteran Parker Porter (see it HERE)
  • Heavyweight prospect Waldo Cortes-Acosta scored the biggest win of his career with a blistering first-round knockout finish over Lukasz Brzeski
  • Octagon mainstay Michal Oleksiejczuk pushed his middleweight record to 3-1 with a comeback TKO stoppage over dangerous veteran Chidi Njokuani (highlights HERE)
  • Bantamweight prospect Garrett Armfield made good on his second UFC appearance with a one-sided beatdown over grappling specialist Toshiomi Kazama (watch HERE)
  • Billy Goff pulled through in his Octagon debut by scoring a comeback body shot TKO over Yusaku Kinoshita

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Singapore post-fight bonus winners below:

For complete UFC Singapore results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

